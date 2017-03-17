Deputy injured in struggle with New Richmond suspect

Prosecutors charged the suspect, 22-year-old Gregory T. Bowman, with one count of felony resisting and injuring an officer and four misdemeanors.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies were called at 4:59 a.m. Sunday, March 12, to 90th Street in the town of Star Prairie for a suspicious activity report. A caller said a man in black pants and a black hoodie was seen knocking on doors in the neighborhood and that he had since sat down outside her front door.

The description given by the caller matched a description of a suspect who fled a New Richmond house earlier that day after being involved in a domestic disturbance there, according to the complaint.

A deputy arrived and spoke with the man, who had been provided a blanket by the woman whose home he was sitting outside. The man allegedly told the officer his name was Anthony Cobbins. Asked how he got lost walking around, the man said he was from Chicago and that he was staying at his cousin's house, "down the road," the complaint states.

The man said he left the house after a domestic fight broke out there. The man, who was shaking from the cold, requested EMS and was escorted toward the deputy's squad.

The deputy asked the man if he knew Gregory Bowman — the name of the suspect from the New Richmond domestic. The man denied, but in a defensive manner, the deputy reported.

Another deputy, Stephen Ryan, responded to the scene and confirmed from previous contacts that the suspect was indeed Bowman, the complaint states.

The officers attempted to arrest Bowman — who had a warrant for his arrest — but he resisted, eventually falling to his stomach. Ryan went to the ground with Bowman and sustained an ankle injury during the episode, according to the complaint.

Bowman eventually stopped resisting after being threatened with a Taser, the charging document states.

Ryan drove himself to Westfields Hospital in New Richmond to have his ankle injury treated.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham set a $5,000 cash bond in the case at a March 13 hearing. Bowman returns to court March 16.