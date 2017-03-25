New Richmond man sentenced to 25 years

Chris M. Shaughnessy must spend 15 years in prison and spend another 10 years on extended supervision as part of a sentence issued March 9 by St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Eric Lundell. One count of sexploitation of a child was dismissed as part of a plea agreement that also saw other charges go away.

According to a criminal complaint:

Allegations came to light in February 2016 when authorities learned a child Shaughnessy knew had been hospitalized for drug use. Authorities learned the girl had been provided methamphetamine and prescription drugs by Shaughnessy.

Investigation of the report revealed Shaughnessy had sent the child sexually explicit messages through Facebook earlier in the month. St. Croix County sheriff's investigators later conducted a search at Shaughnessy's home, which turned up homemade sex videos with a child.

Shaughnessy was arrested twice after the sex crime charges were filed — again in February and July 1, 2016. In those cases, he was charged with meth possession and felony bail jumping. Those charges were also dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Provisions of the sentence prohibit Shaughnessy from contacting the victim or any females under the age of 18 and places him on the sex offender registry.