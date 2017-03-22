Somerset man accused of attacking woman

Deputies eventually went into the house and arrested the suspect, 44-year-old Cory T. Breault.

St. Croix County prosecutors charged Breault, who lived at the home, with one count of felony strangulation and suffocation. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

He was also charged with felony bail jumping, which stemmed from an open St. Croix County case in which Breault was accused of having a marijuana-growing operation in his former Somerset residence. He was poised to enter a plea and be sentenced in that case Friday, March 17, but that was postponed in light of the new charges.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham ordered Breault to post $2,500 cash bail March 15 on the new charges.

According to a criminal complaint:

The complainant reported the attack at 7:58 a.m. She told deputies that an intoxicated Breault confronted her with domestic allegations and then struck her in the head. They went to the ground during the struggle, where Breault began choking her.

The woman broke free and called 911. She told deputies that Breault remained inside, but that there was no phone in there for him to use.

Officers learned there were several guns in the house, including a loaded .22-caliber rifle used for shooting coyotes that kill chickens and ducks on the premises.

Deputies, using information from the victim about the home's layout, entered the house and noticed the rifle wasn't where the woman said it should be.

They called out for Breault, who eventually acknowledged that he was in the basement. He came out of the basement and was taken into custody without a struggle.

Breault declined to discuss the woman's allegations but spoke to officers about comments he made about the gun. He told officers the gun went off while he was considering harming himself. Breault said he changed his mind after having a "revelation" when officers entered.

A bullet hole and a spent shell casing were found in the basement.

Breault will be arraigned on the new charges at a March 31 hearing.