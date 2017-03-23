District administrators said graffiti found at the school indicated a bomb threat for Friday, March 24.

“While law enforcement considers this type of message a low-level threat, safety is the school district’s No. 1 priority,” according to a district email that went out to Hudson High School families and staff. “We are taking action, along with the Hudson Police Department, to keep students and staff safe.”

The search began after students left the building on Thursday. Teachers locked their rooms after the search, according to the district

Communications Coordinator Tracy Habisch-Ahlin said the high school will follow its procedure by having administration members and law enforcement officers search the building again before the school day begins on Friday. A message will be sent to families after the search is complete to inform them of the results.

“There’s no reason to believe that school will not be starting as usual,” Habisch-Ahlin said.

The high school will also have additional staff observing passing time in the hallways and law enforcement on site on Friday.

“High school staff will carry out safety plan procedures in the coming days and weeks to increase security and monitoring of the school,” the email states. “These measures help ensure the building and school environment remain as safe as possible for all who learn and work at Hudson High School.”

Administrators asked for families to report any information about the threat to police, who continue to investigate the incident. Bomb threats are considered a felony-level offense and could result in expulsion from school, administrators noted.

“We do not want to raise a high level of concern for families but we do want you to be informed and know that actions are being taken to keep Hudson High School students and staff safe,” the email states.

Hudson High School had a similar bomb threat last year, but Habisch-Ahlin said they are not a frequent occurrence.

“The kids don’t like it either,” Habisch-Ahlin said. “It does impact their day.”

The origin of the threat is under still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is available.