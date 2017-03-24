District administrators said graffiti found at the school indicated a bomb threat for Friday, March 24.

“While law enforcement considers this type of message a low-level threat, safety is the school district’s No. 1 priority,” according to a district email that went out to Hudson High School families and staff. “We are taking action, along with the Hudson Police Department, to keep students and staff safe.”

The search began after students left the building on Thursday. Teachers locked their rooms after the search, according to the district and the school remained locked after the search until 6:45 a.m. Friday. Access to the school on Friday is limited to two entrances.

Communications Coordinator Tracy Habisch-Ahlin said the high school will have additional staff observing passing time in the hallways and law enforcement on site on Friday. Student movements will be restricted during the school day, with no passes given during class time.

“High school staff will carry out safety plan procedures in the coming days and weeks to increase security and monitoring of the school,” the email states. “These measures help ensure the building and school environment remain as safe as possible for all who learn and work at Hudson High School.”

The Hudson Police Department will provide extra assistance throughout the day. Chief Marty Jensen said the presence of officers is a way to let students know they are safe as they go through their day.

Administrators asked for families to report any information about the threat to police. Jensen said officers have leads on a potential suspect and are conducting interviews. Bomb threats are considered a felony-level offense and could result in expulsion from school, administrators noted.

“We do not want to raise a high level of concern for families but we do want you to be informed and know that actions are being taken to keep Hudson High School students and staff safe,” the email states.

Hudson High School had a similar bomb threat last year, but Habisch-Ahlin said they are not a frequent occurrence.

“The kids don’t like it either,” Habisch-Ahlin said. “It does impact their day.”

This story will be updated as more information is available.