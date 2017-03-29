Pot, plants, gun allegedly found in rural River Falls raid

The arrest occurred after area law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the home of Sammie L. Jackson Jr. in the town of Kinnickinnic.

Jackson, 35, was charged Monday, March 27, in St. Croix County Circuit Court with THC possession with intent to deliver and manufacturing THC — both felonies — and a misdemeanor count of paraphernalia possession.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities from River Falls police, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office executed the search warrant at 7:37 a.m. at the 24 Cottonwood Lane home, which Jackson rents.

The complaint states the warrant was originally drafted for financial crimes, but was later updated after officers found a small marijuana grow in the upstairs portion of the home.

River Falls Police Deputy Chief John Aubart said the alleged marijuana discovery was an unexpected development during the search and that a woman who lived in a different part of the house was arrested on suspicion of financial crimes, but had not yet been formally charged.

Investigators found Jackson upstairs in the home. He agreed to be interviewed by an investigator and allegedly admitted to possessing the two marijuana plants found in the house.

Jackson told authorities he'd been growing the plants for about a month, according to the complaint. The charging document states Jackson admitted to being a regular pot smoker and that he planned to use the marijuana recreationally after harvesting the plants.

Authorities' search of the house turned up $300 cash, a 9mm handgun with a loaded clip, marijuana-growing materials and additional pot in addition to the plants, according to the complaint.

The total weight of marijuana confiscated at the house was just over a half-pound, the complaint states.

Jackson made his initial court appearance Monday, March 27, where St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman ordered him to post a $2,500 signature bond.

An April 3 preliminary hearing is set for the case.

Aubart said formal charges were expected this week against the woman arrested at the house.