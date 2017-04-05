Pounds of suspected pot, guns seized at River Falls home

St. Croix County prosecutors on Friday, March 31, charged the suspect, Travis W. Paulson, with one count of felony THC possession with intent to deliver. The 32-year-old posted a $2,500 cash bond Monday.

St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said the estimated street value of the pot was about $30,000 and the marijuana wax was worth about $21,000. Guns seized at Paulson's South Glover Road home included an Uzi handgun.

"It's an important seizure in that these two together are never a good combination for the public's safety," Knudson said.

According to a criminal complaint:

Members of the St. Croix Valley Drug Task Force conducted surveillance on Paulson's house March 29 and pulled him over in a traffic stop after he left the residence.

Paulson told officers he was carrying a gun and turned it over to authorities. He also led investigators to a hidden compartment of his vehicle, which contained a jar of marijuana.

Authorities then searched Paulson's home, which turned up six vacuum-sealed bags of pot in a garage safe. More pot was found in glass jars contained in the same safe, along with scales.

Marijuana wax was found in a kitchen freezer, while more of the highly concentrated substance was found in the safe.

In all, more than 6 pounds of pot was seized, along with nearly a half-pound of marijuana wax.

Knudson said all the guns seized were legally owned.

Paulson's preliminary hearing is set for April 7 in St. Croix County Circuit Court.