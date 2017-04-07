Search
    Windows damaged at two salons

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 1:38 p.m.
    The door at Royal Nails on Carmichael Road is boarded up after a window was smashed in sometime Thursday night and Friday morning. Photos by Rebecca Mariscal.1 / 2
    A window at Massage Envy, located underneath a TJ Nails sign, was smashed on Pearson Drive. Officers are looking for a connection between the salons.2 / 2

    Two nail salons appear to have been targeted and damaged Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the Hudson Police Department.

    A window at Royal Nails at 828 Carmichael Road was smashed in, and a window of Massage Envy placed under a TJ Nails Salon sign at 1013 Pearson Drive was also damaged.

    Officers reported nothing appeared to be stolen from either location.

    Police Chief Marty Jensen said the department is investigating a possible connection between the two salons.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
