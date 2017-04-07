Windows damaged at two salons
Two nail salons appear to have been targeted and damaged Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the Hudson Police Department.
A window at Royal Nails at 828 Carmichael Road was smashed in, and a window of Massage Envy placed under a TJ Nails Salon sign at 1013 Pearson Drive was also damaged.
Officers reported nothing appeared to be stolen from either location.
Police Chief Marty Jensen said the department is investigating a possible connection between the two salons.