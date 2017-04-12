Man who crashed into Hudson cop to be committed

Vlack ruled that Hesse, formerly of Hudson, did commit felony battery to a law enforcement officer, but ruled him not guilty due to mental disease. Vlack dismissed one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with two misdemeanors stemming from a June 30, 2016, incident in Hudson.

The case went back and forth over several months as to Hesse's competency to stand trial.

Hesse was the driver in a March 31, 2016, crash in Hudson, where his vehicle collided head-on with a squad driven by officer Andrew Wedel, who sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Hesse came forward in August, allegedly wracked by guilt about the crash. He told police at that point he intentionally drove at the police car.

He was also charged with misdemeanors stemming from a June 30, 2016, incident when he allegedly brandished a knife after becoming upset with a family member. The incident led to a foot chase that culminated in Hesse being subdued by a Hudson police officer's Taser.