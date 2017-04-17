St. Croix County deputies use PIT maneuver in I-94 incident

A St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy used the pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to stop the vehicle, which came to rest in the I-94 median. The suspect, identified by the Wisconsin State Patrol as Cody A. Johnson of Isle, Minn., was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

The 24-year-old was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, troopers reported. He was booked into Dunn County jail on suspicion of OWI-second offense, knowingly fleeing an officer and driving without a license.

According to the State Patrol:

Troopers tried stopping a 2001 red Chevy Cavalier at 12:52 a.m. after it was seen driving west in eastbound traffic on I-94 at mile marker 42.

The car drove through the freeway median and entered westbound traffic, where troopers attempted to stop the car. The driver continued on into St. Croix County, where sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from Baldwin and Woodville, tried using spike strips to puncture the fleeing car’s tires.

That effort was unsuccessful, prompting another deputy to perform the PIT maneuver.