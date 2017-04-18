Search
    UPDATE: Authorities investigate apparent homicide in Red Wing

    By Michael Brun Today at 8:43 a.m.
    Red Wing police vehicles and crime scene tape block the entrance to Sanderson Street from East Fourth Street Tuesday morning, April 18, 2017, as authorities investigate an apparent homicide. Michael Brun / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 2
    Vehicles from Red Wing Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are seen April 18, 2017, parked at the corner of Sanderson Street and East Fourth Street in Red Wing near the location where a body of a deceased man was found during the overnight hours. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say. Michael Brun / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    The death of a man found on a sidewalk in Red Wing’s East End is being investigated as an apparent homicide, according to police.

    Officers responded shortly after midnight Tuesday, April 18, 2017, to a report of an unconscious male in the 400 Block of Sanderson Street. The deceased man, later identified by Red Wing Police Department as Dangelo Masterjohn, 27, of Red Wing, was the victim of a bullet wound, according to a news release.

    A person of interest had been arrested in another jurisdiction on an unrelated offense, Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman said Tuesday afternoon. The investigation was continuing, he said.

    Police said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

    Red Wing Police Department was assisted by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Red Wing Fire Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the scene.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Red Wing police at 651-385-3155. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Minnesota Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersmn.org.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
