UPDATE: Authorities investigate apparent homicide in Red Wing
The death of a man found on a sidewalk in Red Wing’s East End is being investigated as an apparent homicide, according to police.
Officers responded shortly after midnight Tuesday, April 18, 2017, to a report of an unconscious male in the 400 Block of Sanderson Street. The deceased man, later identified by Red Wing Police Department as Dangelo Masterjohn, 27, of Red Wing, was the victim of a bullet wound, according to a news release.
A person of interest had been arrested in another jurisdiction on an unrelated offense, Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman said Tuesday afternoon. The investigation was continuing, he said.
Police said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.
Red Wing Police Department was assisted by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Red Wing Fire Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Red Wing police at 651-385-3155. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Minnesota Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersmn.org.
