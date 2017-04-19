Deonte Gates, 19, was booked into Dunn County Jail under charges for felony firearm possession, felony fleeing and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

The state trooper pulled over a vehicle at 5:40 a.m. for speeding eastbound on I-94 and reported seeing a pistol on the passenger seat.

When the trooper told Gates, the driver, to put his hands on the steering wheel, Gates reportedly made movements toward the gun before the state trooper grabbed it from the vehicle.

The driver drove away immediately, prompting a pursuit eastbound into Dunn County.

Troopers and Dunn County Deputies set up spike strips and were able to deflate one of the tires, but the vehicle continued at reduced speeds.

Officers attempted a moving roadblock, at which point the vehicle drove through the median and traveled in the westbound lanes.

The driver attempted to pass a semi truck in the right shoulder and drove into a ditch, where he attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended.

Officers later determined the vehicle had been stolen from Minnesota.