St. Croix County man sentenced to 12 years in prison

The 36-year-old had been convicted in December 2016 of sexual assault of a child.

St. Croix County prosecutors charged him, along with his girlfriend, fellow town of Forest resident Amanda L. Catlin, in September.

Wuorenma was accused of having a sexual relationship with the child and introducing her to methamphetamine. Catlin was allegedly involved in some sexual interactions, authorities learned.

Meth use appeared to be a common denominator during the alleged sexual contact.

St. Croix County Assistant District Attorney Alexis McKinley sought a 35-year sentence, with 20 years to be served in prison. As part of Vlack's sentence, Wuorenma must register as a sex offender and have no contact with minor females unless supervised by an adult and with his probation agent's approval.

Catlin, who is charged with three felony counts of second assault of a child and two related crimes, had a competency hearing in November. McKinley said no determination has been made yet on Catlin's competency status.