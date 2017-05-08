Hudson police report: May 4, 2017
Bus rolls through stop sign
On Monday April 24, a man reported that a school bus rolled through a stop sign at Hudson Middle School and almost hit his vehicle. The man stated a large tree in the area obstructs the view of traffic. The man stated when he called the Safe-Way Bus Company to complain, he was called a jerk while the dispatcher thought he was on hold and the driver hung up on him. The officer contacted the bus company about the issue, and they denied the language but apologized for misunderstanding.The company said the original caller drove from the stop sign immediately after the car in front of him without stopping. The officer advised the company to ensure its drivers are driving safely.
Car wash conundrum
A report of harassment brought an officer to Regal Car Wash on Maxwell Drive on Monday, April 24 at 8:20 a.m. An employee said a customer who felt he was not being served fast enough became disruptive and started yelling at the employee before leaving the business. The employee said he wanted the incident documented in case further issues arose.
Suspicious at the bank
An employee at First State Bank on Second Street reported suspicious behavior on Monday, April 24 at 12:45 p.m. The employee said a woman had entered the bank and used the restroom before sitting in the waiting area for another five minutes. When asked if she needed help, she told staff no. She then left the bank and entered a vehicle. The officers checked the area, but nothing was located.
Sticky fingers
A vehicle was stolen from outside FedEx on Pearson Drive at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The car, a black 2010 Dodge Caliber, was left outside the store with the engine running and doors unlocked. The owner was in the store for approximately 10 minutes and came out to find the vehicle gone. Inside the vehicle were the owner's purse, cell phone and livestock feed. The car was valued at $8,000. The vehicle was later recovered in Minneapolis.
Creepy clown
Officers responded to a report of a prowler wearing a clown mask in the 100 block of Bridgewater Trail at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, April 27. A minor who was babysitting at a home on the street saw a person in the clown mask outside the front door of the residence and heard someone knocking on the front door. Officers checked the perimeter of the residence but were unable to locate anyone. The homeowner was set to return in about 10 minutes, and officers advised the babysitter to keep the doors locked and to call police if she heard for saw anything suspicious.