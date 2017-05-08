Hudson police report: May 4, 2017

Car wash conundrum

A report of harassment brought an officer to Regal Car Wash on Maxwell Drive on Monday, April 24 at 8:20 a.m. An employee said a customer who felt he was not being served fast enough became disruptive and started yelling at the employee before leaving the business. The employee said he wanted the incident documented in case further issues arose.

Suspicious at the bank

An employee at First State Bank on Second Street reported suspicious behavior on Monday, April 24 at 12:45 p.m. The employee said a woman had entered the bank and used the restroom before sitting in the waiting area for another five minutes. When asked if she needed help, she told staff no. She then left the bank and entered a vehicle. The officers checked the area, but nothing was located.

Sticky fingers

A vehicle was stolen from outside FedEx on Pearson Drive at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The car, a black 2010 Dodge Caliber, was left outside the store with the engine running and doors unlocked. The owner was in the store for approximately 10 minutes and came out to find the vehicle gone. Inside the vehicle were the owner's purse, cell phone and livestock feed. The car was valued at $8,000. The vehicle was later recovered in Minneapolis.

Creepy clown

Officers responded to a report of a prowler wearing a clown mask in the 100 block of Bridgewater Trail at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, April 27. A minor who was babysitting at a home on the street saw a person in the clown mask outside the front door of the residence and heard someone knocking on the front door. Officers checked the perimeter of the residence but were unable to locate anyone. The homeowner was set to return in about 10 minutes, and officers advised the babysitter to keep the doors locked and to call police if she heard for saw anything suspicious.