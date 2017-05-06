The Pierce County District Attorney's Office charged Mitchell K. Bruckmoser with one count of felony intimidating a victim and three misdemeanors: criminal trespassing, criminal property damage and disorderly conduct. The 25-year-old made his initial court appearance April 25, where he was released on a signature bond.

The charging document states River Falls police were called at 8:21 a.m. April 24 to a Griffey Street home, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had broken down her back door.

Police searched the area and found a man matching the suspect's description who was later identified as Bruckmoser.

He told police, "I made a bad decision by kicking in my girlfriend's door," the criminal complaint states. Bruckmoser allegedly said he kicked it in against her wishes.

Bruckmoser, who smelled of alcohol, provided a preliminary breath test revealing a 0.129 blood-alcohol level, the complaint states.

A River Falls investigator interviewed the woman, who said Bruckmoser had been at the house the previous day and had run out of beer. She told police Bruckmoser went to the bars after she refused to buy him beer.

The woman said she got a call from police at about 2 a.m. April 24 and learned Bruckmoser was found passed out behind a Main Street bar, the complaint states. The woman told officers Bruckmoser couldn't come to her house.

The complaint states that at about 8:15 a.m. that day, the woman heard knocking and banging on her door that intensified. "The next thing she knew, the door broke and was open and Bruckmoser came inside," the complaint states.

She screamed for him to leave, which he allegedly did not. The complaint states he pushed her in an effort to prevent her from using her phone to call police. He finally left after she called police, the charging document states.

Police arrested Bruckmoser, who fell asleep in a squad car on the way to jail after telling the officer he would never hurt a female.

While at the jail, Bruckmoser allegedly made statements about harming himself, which a Pierce County Human Services social worker and police concluded were an effort "to get out of jail," the complaint states.

Bruckmoser returns to court June 12 for a preliminary hearing.