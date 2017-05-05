Hudson police put out alert after liquor store scam

Hudson police sought the public’s help in locating two men suspected in a credit card scam that struck Casanova Liquor twice in the past two months.

According to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network announcement, the men first struck March 19, when they brought several bottles of Hennessy cognac, a $158 bottle of Remy Martin cognac, a $200 bottle of Moet champagne and nine packs of cigarettes to the register and swiped a credit card. The swipe didn’t take the $652 payment, so a cashier entered the credit card manually, allowing the transaction to clear.

“It’s unknown who the account holder is at this time, but the card presented was most likely a cloned card as the magnetic strip did not work,” the alert states.

The men returned to Casanova Liquors on March 30 and made a similar purchase — booze and cigarettes — for $951. Police said the same routine occurred, with the magnetic strip failing and the cashier manually entering the card number.

In that instance, the men were seen leaving in a 2016 silver Hyundai bearing Texas license plates. The car was Hertz rental vehicle.

The men returned to the liquor store a third time on April 12, but left without attempting to buy anything. Police said the suspects likely overheard clerks talking about the March 30 incident. In that visit, the men were seen leaving in a red GMC Terrain with Illinois plates.

Hudson police said that vehicle is registered William D. Tolston, a 30-year-old from Chicago.

Hilary Lundberg, a Hudson police detective, said Tolston is also suspected in a similar credit card-related incident at a River Falls liquor store.

The Casanova incidents weren’t immediately recognized as a crime until about a week ago, Lundberg said. Though the transactions appeared valid at first, the liquor store learned otherwise after being contacted weeks later by the credit card company.

Such cases are tough to crack, Lundberg said, explaining it’s hard to detect how the credit card information is being gathered.

“Somehow, the crooks are getting the numbers,” she said.

Hudson police are encouraging anyone with information about the incidents or suspects to call Lundberg at 715-386-4771 or emailing her at hlundberg@ci.hudson.wi.us.