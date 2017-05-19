Hudson police

Unusual incident

Officers responded to Pudge's Bar on Second Street at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, May 7. The owner said a man had been in the bar and was upset at him for not calling the police about an incident that happened 10 years ago. The man told the owner that if anything happened, he would know who did it. The owner said he would try to get a photo of the man from his video system, and that he wanted to the police to be aware of this unusual contact.

Poor choices

An officer responded to a juvenile incident at 8 p.m. Monday, May 8 on Bridgewater Trail. The caller said two boys pulled a knife out and called his daughter names before running away. The officer spoke with both boys and their parents. One boy said he took the knife out, and it was a real knife that he found. He turned it over to the officer. The officer informed both boys they need to start making better decisions.

Family fight

Fighting between two men brought officers to the Green Millon Gateway Court at 9:30 p.m. May 9. Officers were unable to locate the subjects in the area, but later found one subject in the Denny's parking lot. He said when he and his cousin left the restaurant, his cousin punched him for no apparent reason. The man said he was fine and did not want to press charges on his family member. Officers were unable to make contact with the cousin.