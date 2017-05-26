Hudson police reports: Bridge camper, 'A Mother's Day drink'

Hit and run

A hit and run accident occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday, May 13 in a parking lot on Highway 35 north of Locust Street. Timothy Anderson of Hudson was pulling into the Wells Fargo Parking lot when a white four-door vehicle was backing up in the lot. According to Anderson's statement, the car clipped the front passenger bumper of his vehicle before taking off fast. Anderson was unable to get a license plate number.

Juvenile mischief

Two juvenile boys were reported throwing rocks and ringing the doorbell at a house in the 1900 block of Brookstone Circle at 1:30 p.m. May 13. Officers spoke to the boys about the issue and told them to stay away from the residence.

Threats

Threats brought an officer to the 2300 Block of Sacia Lane on Sunday, May 14 around 1 p.m. The reporting party said a man was threatening to shoot him because of a dog attack. The caller told the officer he witnessed a dog attack in front of the house on the street. When he walked by the house, with a golf club for protection, a man began threatening to shoot the club out of his hand. The officer spoke to the owner of the home, and she said the caller walked by while holding the gold club in a threatening manner. Her boyfriend then got in an argument with the caller about it before she told the boyfriend to leave the area. The woman said she just wanted the caller to stay away from her. The officer spoke with the caller again, and he said he would stay away.

Critter patrol

A female Husky was found wearing a black nylon collar with 2016 tags on it from Croix Valley Veterinary Clinic on Pointe Curve on Sunday, May 14. The dog was taken to the Animal Humane Society.

Road rage

A woman flagged down an officer near Noodles and Company to report a road rage incident on May 14. The woman said a black vehicle had cut her off on I-94 near Exit 2 before both vehicles went southbound on Carmichael Road. At a light, the woman made eye contact with the driver and put her hands up in a questioning gesture. The driver of the car then crossed the lanes of traffic driving between the curb and lanes to get in front of the woman. Then the vehicle repeatedly hit its brakes in front of the woman. After running the plate, the officer visited the residence of the driver who said she had been involved in the incident. The driver said she went around the woman because she was going too slow and she had places to be. She said the woman then flipped her off, so the driver got angry and followed her. She told the officer she was going to "get ghetto" with the woman, and follow her to the gas station to beat her up. The officer warned the driver about her driving behavior and violent comments, telling her she would be arrested if she acted on her threats. The driver stated she did not care.

Sticky fingers

• A stolen purse was reported from a vehicle parked on First Street near Vine Street at 8 p.m. May 14. The purse had been left in a car, and the front passenger window was broken. The owner said she did not believe there was anything valuable in the purse, except she did have her social security card in it.

• Green Bay Packer bean bag boards were stolen from a garage in the 1200 block of Second Street on sometime between Tuesday, May 16 and Thursday, May 18. The set is valued at $210. The owner said there were other items of greater value in the garage, but only the boards were taken.

'A Mother's Day drink'

Officers responded to a welfare check at Pudge's Bar on Second Street on May 14 at 10 p.m. for several small children in a car with two women inside the bar drinking. The women told the officers they had just packed up their kids from a barbeque at the park and had stopped at the bar for a Mother's Day drink. One woman, the only with a valid driver's license, said they had one shot before returning to the vehicle. She told officers her oldest daughter, who is 16, was watching the other children. The daughter said the women were inside the bar for about 10 minutes before returning. The first woman submitted to a breathalyzer test, and had a blood alcohol level of .094. Officers informed her she could not drive, and called the father of the children to come pick them up.