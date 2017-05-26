UPDATE: Offender at large after taking van at MCF-Lino Lakes

An earlier alert reported an offender at MCF-Lino Lakes had taken control of a 2011 White Ford van with Minnesota license plate #937 EPJ, with multiple offenders in the vehicle.

The offender transportation van was driving from MCF-St. Cloud with stops at several Minnesota Department of Corrections facilities, according to the corrections department. There were nine offenders in the van when it was overtaken at the Lino Lakes facility. Five offenders were apprehended in the Mounds View area by local law enforcement, and three were apprehended in North Minneapolis. The state vehicle has been recovered in North Minneapolis.