Adam James Krimpelbein, 32, was convicted May 24 on felony charges of aiding and abetting sex trafficking. He was one of two men accused of trying to traffic a 31-year-old woman who was listed as a missing person under civil commitment.

Woodbury police arrested Krimpelbein and Dustin Jeffery Arthur Heichert at a hotel in January.

According to the criminal complaint, the two had arranged an agreement to sell sex with the woman to a man who ended up being an undercover Woodbury police officer.

Undercover police officers responded to a posting in the Woodbury section of Backpage.com that advertised an "early bird special" on escorts.

Undercover officers arranged to meet the woman at Extended Stay America in Woodbury, where they then arrested Krimpelbein and Heichert.

Communications about the arrangement were traced back to Krimpelbein's phone. Heichert, the complaint said, had driven Krimpelbein and the woman to appointments in Stillwater and Hudson.

Krimpelbein will receive credit for 137 days of his 90-month sentence.

Heichert is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 9. He entered a guilty plea to felony aiding and abetting sex trafficking April 9.