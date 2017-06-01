'Casting Light' on human trafficking

She sat naked on a bare mattress in a makeshift plywood room in the basement strewn with animal waste, crack pipes and used condoms.

Sgt. Grant Snyder, a lead investigator with the Minneapolis Police Department, recognized her surroundings as accoutrements of sex trafficking.

The girl told Snyder at the precinct that she ran away from her home on the shores of Lake Superior and had been roped into Minnesota's growing commercial sex industry.

She was returned home.

This same encounter would repeat itself five times over two years, a cycle that perplexed and frustrated Snyder.

Although the girl came from a seemingly good home, Snyder later learned that his department had been returning her to an equally hellish situation.

Her mother died eight years before, and she faced "almost ritualistic" sexual and physical abuse by her father and brothers.

"The thing that I learned that day was not only about the massive failure of the systemic response," Snyder said. "We did exactly what her abusers wanted: we picked her up, cleaned her up, and sent her back home. And the abuse would continue. We failed her miserably."

Since then, Snyder has worked to change the way law enforcement and communities view trafficking.

He spoke at a Hudson community event last week hosted by Casting Light, a new organization based in St. Croix County that aims to tackle human trafficking through prevention efforts, awareness outreach and by connecting victims to resources.

Faulty narratives

Nearly every discussion of human trafficking includes the narrative that victims are subjected to modern-day slavery.

Although traffickers often leverage poverty and drug addiction to manipulate victims, Snyder said this comparison rarely reflects the victims' realities.

While it may apply to child sex trafficking in other countries, those who are trafficked often do not see themselves as slaves or victims.

"If we're looking for that kind of stuff— and that does happen, I've worked cases like that— we are going to miss the real chains that bind people that confine them to a life where they're very vulnerable to being exploited," he said.

Snyder also hopes to challenge commonly-held ideas about who patronizes commercial sex, particularly with juveniles.

His investigations have pointed to virtually the same demographic that seeks out adults: middle-aged, married white men with good jobs and an otherwise clean criminal background.

"It's not that sociopath, the sex addict or the person with extraordinary mystery," Snyder said.

Patrons will rarely seek out underage victims, they will often later knowingly agree to have sex with someone who was falsely advertised as an adult.

Backpage, a website widely critiqued as a hotbed for sex trafficking, pulled its escort services page last year, but the same posts shifted to other sections.

Facebook can also play host to illicit transactions. Snyder estimates that more than 20 of his department's recent trafficking arrests stemmed from monitoring Facebook interactions.

Traffickers often use social media to lure in prospective victims or manipulate them with threats and ridicule.

Snyder encouraged parents at the event to spur family discussions about trafficking as soon as their children log in to social media.

The dialogue may not be easy, but communities, he said, are "ground zero" for both the problem and solutions.

"There's no way to un-personalize this issue," he said. "...It's about commercial sex, but it's about human beings in the context of interaction with other human beings."

Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen said he speculates the issue has materialized in his department's jurisdiction, but few arrests have been made so far.

"We haven't really seen that much of it, or it's not being reported to us," he said. "We're not getting a lot of information that it's going on in our jurisdiction."

Adam Krimpelbein, one of two Hudson charged with felony trafficking across the river in Washington County, was sentenced to seven years in prison last week.

He and Dustin Jeffery Arthur Heichert were accused in January of trafficking a homeless woman who was listed as a missing person under civil commitment.

Heichert is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 9. He entered a guilty plea in to aiding and abetting sex trafficking in April.