Hudson police roundup

Wrong number

Concerning text messages were the cause of a report on May 20 around noon. A woman said she had received a video chat request followed by the texts from an unknown number on two separate occasions while dropping her son off at a friend's house on different days. The reporting party and the friend's mother were unnerved by the texts and tried to call the number to say they had the wrong person. The officer contacted the number and left a message to stop texting the woman, but has not heard back since.

Locks changed

A woman reported suspicious activity at her home on 13th Street at 3 p.m. May 20. The woman stated the locks on her front door were changed, and she didn't know how or who would have done it. She also said she was missing a set of kitchen silverware. An officer took photos of the lock and other items related to the suspicious activity.

Extreme speed

On Monday, May 22 a complaint came in about a vehicle driving approximately 70 mph on Grandview Drive near Hunter Hill Road. The caller said they were concerned for children in the area. An officer contacted the owner of the vehicle who said it was probably his daughter driving. He was receptive to the officer and said he would speak to her about the issue.

Public urination

A caller made a complaint about a man who drove into the First Presbyterian Church parking lot at 2 a.m. Monday, May 22, parked and urinated in the lot. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.