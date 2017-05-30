In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed five other felony charges against Amundson-LaVenture, who served as the church treasurer and was an assistant principal at Highland Park Middle School until she resigned in January. St. Croix County Assistant District Attorney Erica Ellenwood said she will seek a sentence of three years in prison and six years on probation.

LaVenture, 46, also appeared in court Tuesday, where a weeklong jury trial was scheduled to begin Nov. 6. He’s charged with five counts of felony theft to which he pleaded not guilty in January.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham asked at the hearing how Amundson-LaVenture pleaded to the charge.

“I plead guilty,” she said behind tears.

Gary Ritner, pastor at New Centerville United Methodist, said the missing funds were collected for mission trips administered by the Wisconsin Conference United Methodist Church. He said he feared it could impact people's willingness to give in the future.

“It undermines the confidence of donors,” Ritner said after the hearing. “You can't put a dollar figure on that.”

Amundson-LaVenture will be sentenced Sept. 5.

Among elements in the case yet to be sorted out is the matter of restitution. Amundson-LaVenture’s attorney Lars Loberg said that after a $100,000 insurance company payment, there remains an approximately $60,000 amount that’s still contested. That issue will be considered at a separate hearing.

Michael LaVenture’s final pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 24.