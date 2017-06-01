Interrupted burglary leads to charges for Hudson man

The suspect, Nathan R. Scholz, made his initial court appearance May 19 on one count of burglary and two misdemeanors — obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman ordered him to post $1,000 cash bond.

According to a complaint:

Hudson police were called at 1:08 p.m. May 18 for a suspicious activity report at a home in the 600 block of Knollwood Drive. An anonymous caller reported seeing a man walk up to the door, knock and let himself inside.

A team of officers formed a perimeter around the house while one officer knocked on the front door. A man was seen peeking out of a window before coming out of a lower-level patio door, where he was stopped by police.

The man said he lived there and gave police a name coinciding with the owner of the home, but told officers he lived in Stillwater. Asked who his parents were, he claimed not to know. He was cuffed after police concluded the responses didn't add up.

Officers searched the man's wallet and found an ID listing him as Scholz — a discovery prompting him to say, "yeah, I lied to you about who I am."

Scholz, observed by officers to be sweating heavily, told police he was a heroin addict. A search of his pockets turned up a plastic cup loaded with change and wadded-up dollar bills.

Scholz told police he'd taken the money from the home because he wanted to buy drugs. Police also found a bottle of medication registered to the home's owner in Scholz's pocket, along with a spent syringe and a bent spoon, both of which were suspected heroin paraphernalia.

Police also found in his pockets a pawn receipt for a shotgun, a sobriety coin and a business card for his probation agent. Court records show he was on probation following a 2016 conviction for felony forgery.

Officers had Scholz transported to Hudson Hospital for his withdrawal symptoms.

The homeowner said she didn't know Scholz and confirmed that the change cup had been taken from her daughter's bedroom.

Scholz's preliminary hearing is set for June 14.