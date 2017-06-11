Hudson police

• A woman reported being stalked by an unknown male at 3:23 a.m. Friday, June 2. The woman told an officer this has been going on for the last month. She said she believed she received a phone call from him again and hung up immediately when she heard his voice. She asked for extra patrol as she was afraid he might come to the building. The officer did provide extra patrol and was unable to locate any suspicious persons or vehicles.

Dog track damage

A sheet of plywood was kicked in an old doorway on the north side of the St. Croix Meadows Dog Track on May 30 sometime before 8:45 p.m. The alarm was triggered. Damage is estimated at $30. At 2:20 a.m. June 20, another officer responded to a broken window at the track. The alarm was tripped and one large window was broken out. Officers checked the area and was unable to locate anyone. The broken window is valued at $900.