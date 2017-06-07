Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said Jensen was arrested at 1:20 a.m. at a Motel 6 on Cleveland Avenue in Roseville, Minn., after police were called there for a disturbance in a room.

Police found Jensen — who allegedly first provided a false name — and another man in the room. The 22-year-old was arrested and taken to Ramsey County jail, where she awaits extradition to Wisconsin on St. Croix County charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and several drug-related counts.

According to Ramsey County jail information, she was booked on suspicion of felony controlled substance possession and being a felony fugitive from justice. Knudson said suspected drug paraphernalia found in the hotel room was seized by police.

Jensen is accused of handling her phone during an Oct. 21, 2016, traffic incident on Highway 35 in the town of Troy that forced a Beldenville teenager off the road. That girl, 16-year-old Kyra Hayes, died at the scene of the crash.

Assistant St. Croix County District Attorney Alexis McKinley said Jensen could make her first appearance in Wisconsin as soon as this week if she waives extradition.