Council scraps Lakeview EMS integration contract

Under the proposed model, Lakeview would replace St. Croix EMS as Hudson's emergency service provider.

Instead, the council will appoint a task force or committee to study alternative models and evaluate financial options in the future.

The decision came after nearly three hours of emotional, and at times tense, public comment.

Proponents of the change have argued that it offers a more sustainable funding model, but its critics worry it would jeopardize residents' safety and quality of care.