• A resident reported a stolen moped at 11 a.m. June 12 from Aspen Drive. The resident was fishing for a few days when her moped was taken from her garage. The lock had been damaged in a previous break-in attempt, and was as secure as could be. Nothing else of value was taken from the garage. The moped is a 2006 red and white Honda CHF50. The worth was estimated at $1800.

Property damage

• On Tuesday, June 12 at 3:20 p.m., a man driving a blue Ford crew cab cut the corner at the Holiday Station on Second Street and tore off a pump handle. The estimate to replace the handle is $100.

• An officer responded to a property damage complaint that occurred at noon Wednesday, June 14 at Hudson Bowling on Ward Avenue. A man reported his van was parked in the parking lot when at some point the window was broken out.

Distress call on river

Police inspected the St. Croix River June 15 after the U.S. Coast Guard received a distress call originating near Prescott. The call made reference to "four fatalities." A check by Pierce County and Prescott police yielded no signs of distress. Hudson police also found no signs of distress on the river from Interstate 94 to the railroad swing bridge.

Locked out

Suspicious activity was reported at 1:59 a.m. June 16 in the 1200 block of 10th Street. A caller reported seeing two males in the driveway of a home where no one was supposed to be. Police arrived to find a man identified as the homeowner. He'd been locked out of the house and had been walking around it in hopes of finding a way inside.

Handgun threat

Officers responded June 15 to the Sprint store, 99 Carmichael Road, for a suspicious man. An employee said a customer came to the store and became upset after speaking with a different employee. The employee had told the customer he had a couple options for his broken phone, prompting the customer to tell him a third option would be for him to bring in his handgun. Officers unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with the suspect, a New Richmond man.