Men charged in New Richmond robbery

According to a criminal complaint:

A New Richmond police officer was waved down in High Street traffic Aug. 11 by two men saying someone needed help.

A third man from Texas was found with injuries to his face. He told police he'd been drinking at the Wild Badger with his Lakeside Foods coworkers.

The alleged victim said that after cashing their checks at Walmart, he bought beers for the group. The man said he got into a fight with one person from the group while walking away from the bar. When he went back to check his wallet, he noticed $100 in cash was missing.

Witnesses stated Talamantes and Salazar fought the man while they walked away from the bar. The witnesses reported seeing Salazar take money from the man after the fight.

Neither suspect was there when police arrived.

One witness said he was Talamantes' cousin. He said Talamantes and Salazar were due to return to Texas the next morning. Police issued an attempt to locate both men later that day.