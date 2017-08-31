Former New Richmond scoutmaster faces felony abuse charge

READ MORE: Men charged in New Richmond robbery | Hudson basketball coach charged with child sex crimes

Botz, 40, is charged in St. Croix County Circuit Court with one count of felony physical child abuse and two misdemeanors — disorderly conduct and bail jumping — stemming from a June 24 incident.

He was arraigned on those charges, along with charges from two other criminal cases at a Thursday, Aug. 24, hearing. Botz pleaded not guilty to all charges at the hearing.

The charges, which do not relate to scouting activities, all involve alleged domestic-related incidents.

Witnesses reported Botz choked a child June 24 outside his town of Richmond home, according to a criminal complaint filed in the felony case. He denied choking the child, telling police he was disciplining the child, according to the charging document.

Botz is also charged with disorderly conduct and domestic disorderly conduct stemming from a May 11 incident. He was charged with contact after a domestic abuse arrest and misdemeanor bail jumping following a May 14 incident.

The felony case is set for a Nov. 2 trial.