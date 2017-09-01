Fleeing suspect wanted by police

Tschida has a warrant out for his arrest. Deputies became involved in a vehicle pursuit after Tschida failed to stop when deputies tried to pull him over.

The vehicle stopped in a farm driveway on 490th Street south of U.S. Highway 10 and the driver fled on foot. Search efforts didn't turn him up; he was able to avoid capture.

According to court records, Tschida was convicted of possession of methamphetamine in 2015 and 2013 in St. Croix County Circuit Court. From 2002 to present, court records show convictions for multiple felonies in Pierce and St. Croix counties, including burglary and other drug charges.

Anyone with information on Tschida's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Office at 715-273-5051.