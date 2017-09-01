Search
    Fleeing suspect wanted by police

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 6:52 p.m.
    Brian L. Tschida

    The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who fled from police Thursday, Aug. 31.

    Deputies recognized a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 near 730th Avenue Thursday, operated by 32-year-old Brian Tschida of rural Prescott.

    Tschida has a warrant out for his arrest. Deputies became involved in a vehicle pursuit after Tschida failed to stop when deputies tried to pull him over.

    The vehicle stopped in a farm driveway on 490th Street south of U.S. Highway 10 and the driver fled on foot. Search efforts didn't turn him up; he was able to avoid capture.

    According to court records, Tschida was convicted of possession of methamphetamine in 2015 and 2013 in St. Croix County Circuit Court. From 2002 to present, court records show convictions for multiple felonies in Pierce and St. Croix counties, including burglary and other drug charges.

    Anyone with information on Tschida's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Office at 715-273-5051.

