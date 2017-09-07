New Richmond drug bust nets 2 arrests

New Richmond police, working with sheriff's deputies from St. Croix and Polk counties, arrested Marquita D. Sheffel, 26, and Demetric L. Smith, 28, at about 7:30 p.m. on East Sixth Street near Park Avenue in New Richmond.

Prosecutors charged Sheffel with cocaine delivery, heroin delivery and heroin possession with intent to deliver, along with three counts of felony bail jumping. Smith is charged with heroin delivery and heroin possession with intent to deliver.

Both suspects made their initial court appearances Friday, where St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham set Smith's cash bond at $10,000 and Sheffel's at $5,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

Officers were preparing to execute a search warrant at Sheffel's Sixth Street apartment when they learned she and Smith were leaving the house in a black Cadillac.

A police dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs during the stop. A search of the vehicle turned up two bags of suspected heroin weighing a combined 7.75 grams.

Smith denied being a drug dealer, a claim police rebutted with Facebook correspondence they had discovered. In a series of Facebook messages with another man, Smith said he was "riding dirty" — street slang for driving with drugs.

Smith then said the white substance in the baggies was drywall that he had planned to sell the man.

Sheffel, who was out on two St. Croix County felony bonds and another felony bond from Polk County, was also arrested.

A search of the house did not turn up additional drugs.

The Friday incident followed two separate drug deals beginning on Aug. 18, when a police informant said she'd been contacted by Sheffel about buying drugs. In the first deal on Aug. 19, Sheffel sold the informant $100 worth of suspected crack. During the deal, Sheffel told the informant that "Meech" would later be bringing "boy," a street term for heroin.

The second deal happened later that day after Sheffel told the informant that Meech — later determined by police to be Smith — had arrived with heroin. The informant then went to the house and bought $300 worth of heroin from Smith.