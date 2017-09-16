Hudson police: Damage to Prospect Park; corn stand break-in

Teen threats

Two minors reported threats made against them while driving and in a parking lot at 11th Street on Friday, Sept. 1. The two minors, who said they were dating, were driving to the boyfriend's work when a woman in a truck at a traffic light started threatening the girlfriend with physical violence and calling her derogatory names.

The boyfriend lost the car and then drove to work. There, another minor was there and started making threats of physical violence as well until the two in the car said they would call the police. The two minors said the threats could stem from an incident in which the boyfriend was talking to another girl that the girlfriend didn't want him to speak with. The girlfriend messaged this girl telling her to stop talking to him, and making comments saying she parties, does drugs and works illegally.

The girl responded calling the girlfriend names and saying her boyfriend shouldn't flirt with other girls. The conversation ended there, and the girlfriend thinks maybe the girls threatening her were friends with the girl she messaged. An officer told the two minors to keep an eye out for these people and call if the threats keep happening.

Neighbor harassment alleged

On Saturday, Sept. 2, a woman reported harassment from her neighbor. She was outside her house on Hunter Hill Road when she said he came around the corner and began yelling and swearing at her, calling her names and telling her to get off his property. She said this has been an ongoing issue, and she was not on his property. She said her neighbor believes a parking spot in the common area belongs to him, but the neighborhood committee's attorney has sent a letter explaining it is a common area.

The neighbor disagrees with the letter. The woman said she is afraid of the man and doesn't know what he would do. She did not request any further action, but wanted a report. The next day, on Sept. 3, a report came from the neighbor, saying the woman had parked in his parking space without permission. He said her son then came over to his residence threatening him and saying he would kill him. An officer spoke with the son, who denied making threats.

The son referenced the incident reported on Sept. 2, and said he told the neighbor to leave his mother alone. The son had a memo from the property manager saying all parking spots other than the driveways are common ground for others to park in the complex. The officer spoke with the neighbor about the parking, and he said he had a lawyer who advised him the spot is his. The officer told the neighbor to stay away from the woman and her son and if he had further issues with them to call the police.

Corn stand break-in attempted

A corn stand on Industrial Street was reported pulled across the parking lot on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. Someone also attempted to break into the money box attached to the stand. The awning of the stand had been damaged, but was fixed by the owner. There was no cost to fix the stand, and nothing was missing.

Missing boat

A boat was reported missing from Dike Road on Monday, Sept. 4. The owner said the boat was docked at the end of the road when rain and wind came in, so he put an anchor in the sand and a rock on it. The owner and his wife went to get food, and when they returned the boat was missing. The owner assumed the wind had blown the boat loose from the anchor and it drifted down river. At the time the department did not have enough staff to search for the missing boat on the water, but told the owner to let them know if he sees it from land and the department could retrieve it.

Stolen phone, cash

A smartphone valued at $700 and $60 in cash were stolen from a car parked on Badger Drive Sept. 1. The woman making the report on Sept. 5 said she did not know if her daughter who had the car had locked the doors or not.

Dispute over key

A woman called on Tuesday,Sept. 5 requesting to speak with an officer about an upcoming court date. The date is regarding her landlords requesting a key to the private lock she had installed at her residence on 13th Street, which she does not want to give. She told the officer she thinks the landlords are having another resident follow her because she is always right behind her when she walks out of her apartment. The previous week, the woman's car would not start and later the car alarm went off twice. She said this proves the other resident is trying to steal her car with a duplicate key. She said the resident's male child conveyed this to her with a look as she was driving out of the apartment complex.

The woman said she gets images and knows things. She has used these images to help out numerous law enforcement agencies, and the government, including finding Osama Bin Laden. She said she has been talking to another officer, who is nice and she believes knows many things. She said the police chief will not allow him to tell her these things, and when she tried to call the officer the chief answered. The woman also said a locksmith had broken into her apartment and drilled a hole in her ceiling above the kitchen sink so the people in the next apartment could hear her.

She finished by saying if she gives the landlords a key, she will be raped or murdered. The responding officer attempted to contact the other resident who the woman said is following her, but was unsuccessful.