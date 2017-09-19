Trial set in case of River Falls-area dog slaying
A December trial date was set in the case of a town board member accused of fatally shooting his neighbor's dog.
St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack on Sept. 5 scheduled a one-day jury trial for David J. Nelson, the 53-year-old charged with misdemeanor intentional killing of dogs. Nelson, who serves on the Kinnickinnic Town Board, is accused of shooting a neighbor's black lab that got loose and entered his property on June 23.
Nelson pleaded not guilty to the charge after telling authorities the dog had acted aggressively toward his calves and had jumped on his son. St. Croix County sheriff's deputies arrested Nelson after learning the dog had been walking away from him when he fired the fatal shot.
A final hearing will be held Dec. 6 in advance of the one-day trial on Dec. 19.