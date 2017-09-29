Fraud complaint

On Monday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m., a fraud complaint was reported at Walmart on Crest View Drive. An officer was able to review security footage of the incident. A man bought two greeting cards before placing money on the counter and asking for change from the register. The cashier removed money from the register and placed it on the counter. The activity was repeated when the subject grabbed all the money and left the store. The case has been forwarded to investigations for follow up.

Questionable question

On Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m., an employee at Bill's Gun Shop on Crest View Drive reported a suspicious caller. The employee said a woman called asking about the smallest firearm the store has for concealed carry purposes. She then asked if these firearms could be used on a person. The employee told her not to ask stupid questions and the caller hung up. An officer attempted to call the number back but a recording stated the customer was not available.

Trash cans are not toilets

A property damage complaint was reported at Sunwerks Tanning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 after an employee discovered a client had urinated in the trash can in the tanning room. The woman had been suspected of doing so before, and after she left this time an employee found urine on the rug next to the tanning bed and a trail leading to the trash can. The manager said the woman was no longer wanted at the salon and the manager did not know how to go about that. An officer called the woman who denied the action. She was informed that management no longer wanted her there and she said she understood.

Fake ID

A woman tried to use a fake ID at Chicone Liquor Mart on Crest View Drive. The clerk recognized the ID as a fake. When confronted, the woman left the store and was not able to purchase alcohol. The fake ID was turned over to the officer responding.

Social media threats

Report of threats were made at a residence on Heggen Street after a man received social media messages and a phone call. The man believed the messages were from the brother of an ex-girlfriend, as the two exes had recently settled a civil matter. The officer advised not to respond if he receives any more threats and to call right away if he notices anything suspicious.