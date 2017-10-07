Hudson police: Unwanted party guest wants to dance

Property damage

Damaged property was reported on Second Street at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. Sometime between Sunday, Sept. 24 and that day a man approached the back door of the building and unsuccessfully tried to kick the door in. The man then threw rocks at the door, damaging the glass. Damage was estimated at about $2,000.

Stolen gift cards

Gift cards were stolen from vehicles parked on Hazelcrest Drive sometime between Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28. The vehicle doors were not locked. Three gift cards were missing totaling $30.

You can stay—not

At 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Third Street. At the scene, officers found a man standing in the front yard speaking loudly at two people on the front porch. A woman on the porch told officers she had met the man that evening at a party and agreed he would stay on her couch that night. As the two were walking home in a group, the man became louder and more obnoxious, trying to dance with the woman and making her uncomfortable. The woman said the man was no longer welcome at the residence.

Another man in the group said the first man had made threats and did cocaine earlier in the evening. Officers spoke to the man who said he loved the woman and wanted to dance with her. He admitted to doing cocaine, but no illicit substances were found during a consent search. The man appeared to be having difficulty breathing, so EMS was called and it was determined he had an elevated heart rate. The man refused further medical attention. A taxi was called and he left without incident.