Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Joseph B. Rosenbush with two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of child porn possession. He was held on a $25,000 cash bond set Oct. 12 by St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack.

According to a criminal complaint:

Authorities received an Oct. 10 report from St. Croix County Family and Children's Services that a Hudson student had disclosed a sexual assault to a school staff member.

Detectives interviewed the boy, who described two instances of abuse involving a Rosenbush, a man who was living at the family house.

The boy said he was lying in bed when Rosenbush entered the room using a cellphone flashlight and touched his genitals. The incident was preceded by a similar incident at Rosenbush's house in 2016.

The boy's mother said her sons had alerted her to the abuse. The woman said the disclosure happened after she borrowed Rosenbush's phone to post photos and noticed child porn when she accessed the phone's photo gallery. After seeing the photos and videos, she asked the boys if Rosenbush had touched them.

The woman kicked Rosenbush out of the house four days after learning of the abuse. She said she waited because she was confused and afraid about the situation.

In an interview with police, Rosenbush denied the abuse allegations but admitted to possessing images and videos on his phone depicting porn involving pre-pubescent boys. He told police he downloaded the files off "the deep web" — a sector of the internet not indexed by search engines.

Investigators described uncovering "a couple hundred" such images, according to the complaint. Rosenbush said he downloaded the files out of "curiosity."

An Oct. 17 preliminary hearing was held in the case.