Credit card skimmers

On Thursday, Oct. 5, two credit card skimmers were found on fuel pumps at stations on Coulee Road and Second Street. The cases have been sent to investigation.

Photos with no permission

On Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., officers responded to a harassment complaint at a bar on Second Street. A man told police that he and his friend were inside the bar when a woman came up to them and started taking pictures of them with her cell phone, following them outside before returning back into the bar. Officers spoke to the woman inside the bar, and she said the two men were laughing at her. They said she took their photos, but did not say if she had been following them around. A short time later the woman was picked up by a relative.

Possible burglary

A possible burglary was reported on Stageline Road on Friday, Oct. 6 at 9:30 p.m. A woman said her father suspected someone stole his wallet and jewelry box from his apartment while he was out doing laundry. The wallet was located, but the jewelry box was still missing. It was described as white plastic, and the owner was unsure if the box had any jewelry at all as a second jewelry box that contained most of his jewelry was untouched. He was gone for 10-15 minutes around 3:30 p.m. the box and its contents are valued at no more than $100. No other property inside the apartment was missing or disturbed.

Online chatting turns scary

Threats were reported by a woman at a residence on Second Street on Monday, Oct. 9 after an interaction online with a man. The two met through an online dating site and had been messaging for two weeks when the man asked her for money. The woman refused, and the man became verbally abusive over the span of two months. The woman said she cut off all ties with him, but the man continued to message her asking if she was seeing another man. He then told her he was going to her house, and if he found another man there he would kill that man and then the woman would face the penalty. The two have never met in person, and do not know where the other lives. An officer attempted to contact the man through the woman's phone, and left a message telling him to stop contacting her.

Stolen license plates

Two license plates were stolen off of separate customer vehicles parked at Luther Hudson Chrysler on Carmichael Road sometime between Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 a.m.