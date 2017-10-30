Hudson police: Phone threats; Facebook harassment

Threats from an ex-boyfriend were reported by phone on Saturday, Oct. 14. The woman said her ex who lives in New Richmond had called her twice that day. The first call was short and was just the man calling her names and swearing. The second call he threatened to "rip her organs out and spit them at her" and said he hated her. She lives out of town, but was staying at her mother's house in Hudson for the weekend. An officer explained the process to obtain a restraining order, and advised her to stop answering his calls and to save any voicemails or texts. The officer also told her to call 911 if the ex showed up.