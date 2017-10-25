Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Homicide investigation leads to River Falls complex

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:07 a.m.
    A tactical team responded to these apartments Sunday, Oct. 22, after St. Paul police suspected someone connected to a homicide might have been there. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia

    A St. Paul homicide led authorities to a River Falls apartment Sunday, where tactical officers were deployed.

    The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Unit (ERU) responded just before noon Oct. 22 at 1495 Riverside Drive. Sheriff Scott Knudson said the ERU call-out, which did not result in any arrests, was related to a St. Paul incident.

    St. Paul Police Department public information officer Steve Linders said the River Falls incident stemmed from the Oct. 21 murder of Dahwan D. Littles, shot to death in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

    "Through the course of the investigation, our officers were led to believe that someone with some involvement in the case was in the area" of River Falls, Linders said.

    He said a woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder but "we are still looking for other suspects."

    While the homicide investigation remains active, Linders said there are "no plans to take any more action" in the River Falls area.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsPoliceRiver Fallswisconsin
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement