How to protect yourself from credit card skimmers

Skimmers are used to collect information from credit and debit cards, sometimes creating cloned cards that can be used or sold on the dark web, Hudson Police Detective Pearson said.

These skimmers are normally about a foot in length, Pearson explained. One end connects to the internal card reader and the other end connects to the portion inside the machine that collects credit card information. Skimmers on ATMs can also connect to the keypad, in order to record pin numbers.

From the outside of a gas pump or ATM, skimmers aren't visible. Pearson said the devices are sophisticated and made to look exactly like the credit card readers.

"There isn't necessarily anything that you can do to spot these if you're just a consumer," Pearson said.

Users do have ways to tell if a skimmer is on a credit card reader at a pump or ATM. Before using a card, Pearson said people should tug on the credit card reader, and at keypads at an ATM.

"Neither of those pieces should move," he said.

Some gas stations are now using security seals to show if someone has tampered with the reader. Pearson said if the seal is broken customers should not use their card and inform an employee.

To further avoid risk of skimmers, Pearson suggests using pumps that are close to the gas station and in direct view of employees, as those are less likely to be targeted. People can also use prepaid cards to limit the amount of money lost if used with a skimmer. A Facebook post from North Hudson Police Department recommends using a credit card instead of a debit card, as it said a debit card could yield worse damage and be attached to other accounts.

The North Hudson Police Department also recommends paying for gas inside the station, rather than at the pump.

"Pay attention when fueling and if it feels weird, don't do it," the North Hudson Department Facebook post read. "Sometimes, thieves also swap out the card readers attached to the skimmers."

Those who use skimmers are also using various forms of technology to steal information. Pearson said some may put cameras on ATMs in order to record pin numbers. To combat this, he said users should cover the keypad with their hands when entering a pin.

Bluetooth is also being used to steal card information, and can be steal information from up to 100 yards away. Pearson said to check for a bluetooth skimmer, people can check the bluetooth connections on their phone.

"If they see a network or connection that's a jumble of numbers or letters that could potentially be a bluetooth skimmer," Pearson said.

Do not connect to the network, he said.

The North Hudson Police Department suggested further using smartphones to combat skimmers with apps, such as Skimmer Scanner on Android.

Accounts should also be monitored for suspicious activity.

"In the event they are compromised you may be able to prevent further loss," North Hudson Police Department posted.