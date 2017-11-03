Hudson police: Hit-and-run driver flees into woods

Swearing pedestrian

Two minors reported suspicious activity for a man who followed and swore at them along Crestview Drive at 2;40 p.m. Saturday, Oct 21. The two said they passed the man on a wide spot of the sidewalk on their bikes when he began swearing at them. They went inside a local business to wait for him to leave. The man hung around in front of a nearby store for a while before leaving. An officer was unable to locate the man.

Peaceful protest?

A disturbance was reported outside of Verizon Wireless on Pearson Drive at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 for a man sitting outside the business telling people not to go in and harassing others. The man said he was "screwed over by Verizon" and was just peacefully protesting outside the store. The man said he had been in the store for hours trying to get his phone unlocked, but the employee was unable to do so. The store said it did not have record that he ever had a number that he said he had for many years. Employees explained to officers that the phone was not locked and company records showed no record of the man. The manager said he did not want the man inside or outside the store. The parking lot was rented from another owner, and the owner would have to be petitioned to facilitate any further action against trespassing. An officer told the man he was free to do a peaceful protest on public property but not privately owned area unless he was granted permission by the owner. The man then left the area.

Harassment reported

Harassment was reported on Namekagon Street on Sunday, Oct. 22 by a woman who has received more than 3,000 phone calls in the last month and a half from a man. He was an old family friend who she had a small "thing" with two months ago, but she said they did not date. The man has shown up at the apartment complex and tried to buzz in several times. She said he has also slashed her vehicle tires in the past. The woman said she deleted the history on her phone. She said she had blocked the man's number. An officer advised her to change her cell phone number, and told her about the process to obtain a restraining order. An attempt by the officer to contact the man was unsuccessful.

Worried employee

A manager called Tuesday, Oct. 24 with concern that an employee was being harassed at a business in the 100 block of Second Street. The employee received flowers sent anonymously. After learning the name of the sender, the employees have seen the man come in several times looking to talk to the employee. The manager was concerned about the employee's safety. An officer advised the manager that the store can refuse service to the man and ask him to leave, and employees can call for an escort if they feel uncomfortable walking to their cars at night.

Unwanted ex

On Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. a woman requested police assistant with her ex-husband who was living in her residence that she said she had fled as a result of his volatile behavior. She filed a protection order against the ex, which was served the day before. The woman said she needed to get back into her home for financial reasons and for stability for her son. She said she felt her safety was at risk around the ex. An officer made contact with the ex-husband at the residence. The man said he had been served with a restraining order, and the officer read a line from the order that stated "the respondent shall avoid the petitioner's residence." The man agreed to leave and packed up some of his property. The officer reported his behavior was strange while doing so, making light of the marital troubles with a "1000-yard stare." After the ex left, an officer advised the woman to change her locks and call the police if he comes back.

Hit-and-run driver flees into woods

A hit and run crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Carmichael and Hanley roads. A driver was turning left onto Hanley when a pickup truck struck the vehicle from behind. The truck continued South on Carmichael Road, and the driver that had been hit followed. The truck driver pulled over, exited the vehicle, walked towards the woods and did not return. An officer searched the vehicle to identify the driver, and made calls to contact him. The truck was towed, and a large amount of cash found in the truck was taken to the Hudson Police Department for safe keeping. Both are on hold until contact is made with the driver.