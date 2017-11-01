Search
    Former Hudson basketball coach pleads guilty

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:26 a.m.

    A guilty plea was entered and two sexual assault charges were dismissed this week in the case of a former Hudson girls basketball coach.

    Under a plea agreement announced Tuesday, Oct. 31, Louis J. French pleaded guilty to using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. Three other charges — first-degree child sex assault, repeated sex assault of the same child and causing a child to view sexual activity — were dismissed as part of the agreement.

    St. Croix County District Attorney Michael Nieskes said the plea agreement was reached after consultation with the victim's family. The charge to which French pleaded guilty carries a maximum prison term of 25 years and another 15 on extended supervision.

    "We believe we can get an appropriate disposition," Nieskes said.

    French, who formerly coached the Hudson High School freshman girls team, was charged in August after allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted a teenage babysitter. The girl told investigators that the alleged abuse had occurred for two years.

    The most recent allegations included the use of the social media app Snapchat by French to send the girl a photo of his genitalia.

    Sentencing is set for Feb. 23.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
