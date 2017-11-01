Search
    Sheriff's office: Two people found dead in Baldwin

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 12:02 p.m.

    Two people were found dead Tuesday at a home in Baldwin, according to authorities.

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Cathy Borgschatz said investigation remained active Wednesday, but that there was no apparent threat to the public.

    The incident was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at a home in the 200 block of Cedar Street.

    Borgschatz said Baldwin police are heading the investigation. Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger wasn’t immediately available for comment Wednesday.

    The identities of the people were not immediately available, Borgschatz said.

    Newscrime and courtsdeathBaldwinst. Croix County
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
