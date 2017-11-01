Sheriff's office: Two people found dead in Baldwin
Two people were found dead Tuesday at a home in Baldwin, according to authorities.
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Cathy Borgschatz said investigation remained active Wednesday, but that there was no apparent threat to the public.
The incident was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at a home in the 200 block of Cedar Street.
Borgschatz said Baldwin police are heading the investigation. Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger wasn’t immediately available for comment Wednesday.
The identities of the people were not immediately available, Borgschatz said.
More from Rivertowns.net