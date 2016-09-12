School district annual meeting is Sept. 13

The annual meeting of the Hudson School District will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the auditorium at Hudson High School, 1501 Vine St.

The primary purpose of the meeting is to present the 2016-17 proposed school district budget and to secure approval of the school tax levy to support it. Any resident of the Hudson School District is eligible to vote on the levy but must be present to do so.

The state-mandated meeting will also include an overview of the last year by Superintendent Nick Ouellete. There will also be remarks regarding the district’s financial status by board treasurer for the past year Lynn Robson.

The regular board meeting for September will take place at 5 p.m. prior to the annual meeting.

For more information go to the Hudson School District website at www.hudson.k12.wi.us.