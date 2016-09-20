Never forget: Hudson students mark Patriots’ Day

Several Prairie Elementary students read about the “everyday heroes” in their lives at the school’s Patriot Day event. Jylian White recalled being new to the school and the kindness of another student in making her feel welcome. She is pictured with school principal Susie Prather. (photos by Meg Heaton)

Recognized were of Hudson Police Department, Jon Grss, Geoff Willems, Charlie Welbourn and Sam Welborn; from the Hudson Fire Department, Jon Coty, Frank Halvorson, Brian Lorentson and Charlie Smith; from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. Nick Raiola and Scott Gostovich, from St. Croix EMS, Kim Eby, Dakota Mechelke and Josh Hubmer, from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Karol Strey and veteran and local VFW member Ronald Hoheisel, and Willow River teacher U.S. Army Reservist Kevin Knoke.

Students at Hudson Prairie Elementary School and Willow River Elementary School observed Patriots’ Day on Friday by honoring the everyday heroes in their lives.

Representatives from the Hudson Police Department, the Hudson Fire Department, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, St. Croix EMS, along with veterans and members of the military and other law enforcement agencies came to both schools to be part of the observance. Also present were parents of students at the schools who work in law enforcement or public safety around the Twin Cities.

At Hudson Prairie, students wrote about their personal experiences with everyday heroes in their lives and four students read their essays.

At Willow River, fifth-grade teacher and U.S. Army war veteran Kevin Knoke told students about what happened 15 years ago on Sept. 11 and how it changed the country. He asked students to go home over the weekend and ask their families what they remember about that day.

At the end of both events, students walked by our local heroes to thank them for their service.