HMS addition groundbreaking is Oct. 18

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hudson Middle School addition at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18. The event is open to the public.

The preparation work at the site of the 12-classroom addition is scheduled to begin this week.

Following the groundbreaking, the Hudson School District will hold a community meeting and construction update beginning at 7 p.m. Representatives from Bray Architects, Kraus Anderson construction managers and school district administration will be present to answer questions related to both the Middle and High School projects.

The district has also made a virtual tour of the current high school conceptual design plan available on their website. Community Services Coordinator Tracy Habisch-Ahlin said, “We thought the public might like a sneak peek at where the design team is at with the High School construction planning.”

Take the tour at www.hudsonraiders.org.