Hudson High School celebrates homecoming

Hudson High School's 2016 Homecoming Royalty was crowned last Friday night before the Raider football game at Newton Field. This year's royalty includes, in front, Junior Escort Merrick Morry, age 6, and Junior Princess Addy Jamieson. In back from left, Second Princess Surreia Bennett, Queen Eleanor Korum, and First Princess Annalee Kroll.

Hudson cheerleader Keoni LaPean does a backflip as he and the rest of the cheerleaders lead the Raider football team onto the field before the high school's annual homecoming game at Newton Field last Friday night.

Fans from the Hudson student section storm the field to celebrate with their team after the Raiders defeated Eau Claire Memorial, 21-18, in the annual homecoming game Friday night at Newton Field.

The Hudson High School marching band got the homecoming parade off to a rousing start last Wednesday.

HHS homecoming is about all the students who participate in school sports as well as in other school activities. These players rode atop an HFD engine.

The HHS Raidaires kick school spirit into high gear at the homecoming parade in downtown Hudson last Wednesday.