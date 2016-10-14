The Hudson Community Foundation first brought Feigh to Hudson last spring for a community forum about the topic. Hudson Middle School and district staff members who attended were impressed by what they heard and wanted to bring her back to speak directly to students.

The result is a daylong program sponsored by the Hudson Community Foundation and Hudson Middle School that will include a presentation by Feigh to all middle school students during the day and an evening presentation by her to parents and their students.

Feigh’s presentation to the students is entitled “Protecting Your Online Footprint.” She will talk about making healthy choices online and about the dangers found there. The idea is to alert them to risky behaviors including sexting and cyberbullying and warning flags they should be aware of. “This training is designed to empower adolescents and give them tools to make healthy decision as they gain independence,” Feigh said.

The evening session is entitled “Navigating the Virtual Playground: Healthy Choices and Worrisome Pitfalls for Today’s Youth.” The program is not just for parents but also grandparents and caregivers. Feigh encourages parents to bring their students with them to get the message together.

It will cover some of the same topics from the student sessions as well as additional information about how to maintain a continuous conversation with their children about online safety.

“The online highway can have some steep learning curves for students and for parents,” Feigh said. “Youth can find themselves in over their head as technology choices move faster than their developmental abilities. Technology isn’t a bad thing, but young people need help navigating these tools so that their empathy and sense of self can also grow and develop.”

The presentation details the risks student face and practical, positive ways adults can respond.

The middle school holds a parent seminar follows the fall parent teacher conferences at the school. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.

About Alison Feigh

Feigh is the community safety specialist at the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center, a program of the National Child Protection Training Center. She has a master’s degree in criminal justice from St. Cloud State University and a bachelor’s degree in “Responding to Missing Children in the U.S." from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.

She also has firsthand knowledge about one of the most frightening cases of child abduction and murder in the country — that of Jacob Wetterling, who was taken by a stranger 26 years ago and whose murder was only recently confirmed by his killer. She was a classmate of Wetterling in St. Joseph, Minn., and said it took her a long time to “get her mind around the fact that he was gone and we didn’t know where he was.”

Feigh is known for high-energy presentations that highlight her ability to turn personal and online safety into positive, upbeat, practical and accessible topics.

The evening event is open to the public, and Feigh urges parents to attend with their adolescent children “so everyone is on the same page in the discussion we hope follows.”

More information can be found by contacting Hudson Middle School at (715) 377-3820 or online at hudsonraiders.org or on the website of the Hudson Community Foundation, hcfwi.org. For more information about Alison Feigh, the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center and the Gundersen National Child Protection Training Center go to www.gundersenhealth.org.



