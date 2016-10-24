Internet safety: a conversation parents and kids must have

Feigh was a classmate of Jacob Wetterling and is the featured speaker at Tuesday night’s Hudson Community Foundation forum, “Safety on the Virtual Playground.” The event is co-sponsored by the Hudson School District and is open to the public, especially secondary-age students and their parents.

Feigh said parents are often reluctant to talk to their children about their internet and cell phone use because they don't think they know enough about it themselves.

“I mean who do we go to if we can’t figure out the remote or our smartphone? We turn to our 12-year-old. Parents think they can’t talk to their kids about something they don’t know how to navigate themselves,” she said.

There is a flipside to that: “Kids have told me that they feel like they have it all figured out and then they don’t and something happens, they feel they have to cover it up,” Feigh said.

Feigh said kids are afraid if they tell their parents about something wrong or scary they experience online, that their parents will take away their phones or laptops, and that seems unbearable to many kids.

Feigh said parents and their kids need to have an ongoing conversation about the good, the bad and the ugly online, how most people use it to help, but some use it to hurt.

“You need to have a conversation about that. Let them know what your expectations are and what the consequences will be. But always, always reinforce that they can and should come to you with anything that makes them uneasy or feel afraid,” she said.

Feigh's job has her talking to kids of all ages and their parents about online safety, but it gets more complicated with older children because parents balance their children’s growing need for independence and privacy with their primary parental role as protector.

“Technology is a tool and there have to be guidelines. Before any issue comes up, explore what you want them to do and what you will do. Stress that for both of you, the job is to keep them safe,” she said.

Feigh said parents don’t need to know every application or site to engage their kids on the safety issue. She said they do need to know that there are caring adults around who can help them if something happens. That trumps internet savvy every time.

“It is kind of like driving a car. Just because you don’t know how a stick-shift works versus an automatic, you just don’t give a kid the keys and send them out to learn to drive. But when it comes to tech tools, parents sometimes step away because they don’t feel they know enough.”

Feigh said “what if” scenarios are a great way to get the conversation started with kids.

“Ask what they would do if they were sent an inappropriate video or someone made a request that made them uncomfortable,” she said. “The truth is that it is not the personal information they put out there that puts them at risk; it is more the emotional info they give out about themselves that can lead to people who can harm them.”

Feigh said parents have to reinforce the lessons they have always taught their children. Just like parents said to walk away from a situation if they are upset or afraid in the real world, they need to step away from their computer or phone when those same alarms go off.

Feigh understands how difficult it can be for parents and their children to talk about safety as it relates to technology, but she said parents “have to own this issue and not put responsibility for it on the shoulders of their 13-year-olds.”

Feigh said scared kids aren’t smarter kids, and the sooner parents turn up the lights on risks technology presents, the better.

“Parents are trying to guide kids about something they are learning about at the same time. That can be intimidating, but rather than retreating from it because you don’t know enough, learn more and start that conversation with your kids,” she said.

The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hudson Middle School. Feigh will be talking to all middle school students during the day on Tuesday. She encourages parents to come with their children to “continue the conversation.” For more information go to the Hudson Community Foundation webisite at www.hcfwi.org or the Hudson School District website at www.hudson.k12.wi.us.